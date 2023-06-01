Worle: Man charged in connection with stabbing
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on a village high street.
Police were called to High Street in Worle, North Somerset, at 16:30 BST on Tuesday and the victim, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital with knife wounds.
Andrew Critchley, 67, of Hutton, has since been charged with attempted murder.
He was due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, said police, who said a weapon was also found at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant dashcam, phone or CCTV footage is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police.
