Yatton: Call for more on-call firefighters after school blaze
- Published
More people are being urged to become on-call fire fighters after it emerged a fire engine was sitting unused as a Somerset school burned nearby.
Six of Yatton Infant School's classrooms were destroyed on Monday and it took nine crews to tackle the blaze.
But the closest fire engine could not be deployed due to a lack of staff.
Yatton Fire Station relies on on-call teams - people who have a separate job but are available at a moment's notice.
Avon Fire and Rescue said just one person from Yatton's on-call team had been available, meaning the local fire engine could not be used.
The service said this had not affected its ability to tackle the fire.
Ben Thorpe, on-call station manager, said: "There was only one member of staff available from Yatton fire station and we can't deploy a fire engine just with one person unfortunately.
"That's not to say Yatton was left without any fire cover because that's not the case.
"There will be other resources we have around the service area that are strategically placed to make up those shortfalls regardless of whether there is a crew available at this particular fire station."
But Mr Thorpe urged more people to consider training as on-call crew.
"It is a really satisfying job, you get great team work within a fire station and I encourage anyone to do it - make that enquiry, come and see what we do."
But a firefighters' union said the level of commitment compared to the pay made it difficult to attract and retain on-call crew.
At Avon Fire and Rescue, on-call firefighters are expected to be available for either 87 hours a week, or 120 hours, equating to around 75% of their time.
The latter receive £287.50 per month, plus extra payments for every callout they attend.
Val Hampshire, from the Fire Brigades Union South West, said: "What (applicants) find is that they do the training and they say 'I can't continue doing this because I can't afford to do it any more'."
She said many felt the pay was not sufficient recognition for the danger they might potentially put themselves in.
Mr Thorpe acknowledged the role was a "massive commitment" and that most people would not have the job flexibility to take it on.
But for those who can, he said the job offers training and experience applicants can use "across the board".
Avon Fire and Rescue said it was always looking for more on-call firefighters, and was actively recruiting to try and ensure the best coverage it could.
