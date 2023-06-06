Worle: Man appears in court accused of attempted murder
A 67-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed.
A man aged in his 50s, was airlifted to hospital with knife wounds, after police were called to High Street in Worle, Somerset, on 30 May.
Andrew Critchley, of Hutton, Weston-super-Mare, is accused of attempted murder and possessing a knife in public. He was remanded in custody.
Mr Critchley is next due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 3 July.
The victim's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Avon and Somerset Police said earlier.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have relevant dashcam, phone or CCTV footage is asked to contact police.
