British man killed in Thailand 'stabbed in the neck'
- Published
A British engineer was fatally stabbed in Thailand by a neighbour angry at the amount of noise he was making late at night, an inquest has found.
Marcus Evans, 49, from, Berrow in Somerset, died in Kanchanaburi, a town in the west of the country, in the early hours of 22 January last year.
An inquest at Somerset Coroner's Court in May heard he suffered a lethal knife injury to the back of his neck.
Coroner Stephen Covell concluded Mr Evans was unlawfully killed.
'Angered by noise'
In a record of inquest, Mr Covell said Mr Evans died "as a result of a knife wound to the back of his neck inflicted by a male neighbour, who had become angered by noise being created by the deceased and a friend during the late evening".
A second British man, named by police as Shaun Dagnan, 54, was seriously injured in the attack and taken to hospital.
Thai police said at the time of the killing that a 22-year-old Thai man had been charged with Mr Evan's murder.
They said a sickle, a piece of farming equipment, was found at the scene.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk