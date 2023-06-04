Bridgwater: Arrest after boys threatened with machete
A teenager has been arrested after reports two teenage boys were threatened with a machete.
Police said they are aware of social media footage "showing a child running through Bridgwater" with a weapon.
Officers were called just before 18:10 BST on Saturday after reports the two boys were threatened by another boy in Parkway. No injuries were reported, Avon and Somerset Police said.
A 15-year-old boy was later arrested and remains in police custody.
Police said there will be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue, including searches for the weapon.
PCSO supervisor, Lora Bray, said: "This is a concerning incident but I hope people are reassured by this prompt arrest."
Ms Bray urged people not to share any footage of the incident on social media, which she said could compromise the ongoing investigation.
Police are urging anyone with information, and dashcam or other footage to get in touch.
