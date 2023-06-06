'Scarred' abuse victim urges others to come forward
A woman "scarred for life" after being abused by a paedophile 50 years ago has urged others to come forward.
The victim contacted police after reading details of other crimes committed by David Matthews in a local newspaper in 2018.
The 66-year-old was given a two-year sentence at Bristol Crown Court, to be served after his current sentence ends.
Judge Julian Lambert said the impact of Matthews' offending had been "severe".
In 2018, Matthews, who used to live in Bath, was jailed for 11 years and six months for a dozen sexual offences, including raping two underage girls.
His victim read a report of his crimes in the Bath Chronicle newspaper and decided to tell police of her similar experiences.
She was a child and Matthews a young teenager when he sexually abused her in the 1970s.
He pleaded guilty to three further child sexual offences and was sentenced on 2 June.
'Hell and back'
In court the victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, read a personal statement that detailed the profound psychological impact the abuse had on her, saying she felt "compelled" to tell her story.
She said: "David Matthews stole my innocence and dignity; in fact, he stole my life and his actions have scarred me for life.
"Through my life I have been to hell and back, been mentally destroyed, but today is like finishing a bad book, I can finally close the last chapter - the end."
Addressing Matthews directly, she said: "You may feel hard done by… but I would much rather serve your time in jail because you gave me a life sentence of terror, misery, and mental trauma."
'Be a happy survivor'
She said the experience of seeing her abuser in court had helped, and she now finally had her life back.
"If anyone is out there and worried about reporting sexual abuse of any kind, I would urge you to please not be afraid and to come forward. Don't be a victim, be a happy survivor," she added.
Det Sgt Ben Dallas from Avon & Somerset Police said: "I would like to commend her for having the courage to come forward and report her experiences to the police, and for the strength that she has displayed throughout the course of this investigation."
