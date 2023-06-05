Bath 'Ring of Steel' works begin on more city centre streets
- Published
Roadworks have begun on two streets in Bath as part of plans to install anti-terrorism security bollards.
Work has started in Cheap Street and Hot Bath Street to protect some of the city's most crowded places from potential vehicle attacks.
Bollards have already been installed in York St, with work due to begin on other streets later this year.
The cost of the plan was recently revealed to have increased from £2.7m to £7.4m, according to council figures.
The Bath City Centre Security Scheme began seven years ago and will eventually create a so-called 'ring of steel' around some of the city's most historic and beautiful locations.
The measures are being brought in after a National Counter Terrorism Security Office report identified areas around Bath Abbey and the Roman Baths as requiring protection from possible terrorist attacks using vehicles.
The current phase of work is being carried out by construction firm Volker Highways on weekdays between 8am and 5pm. It is expected to be completed later this year.
Manda Rigby, Bath & North East Somerset Council's Cabinet Member for Highways says the bollards will be less intrusive than the original plan.
She said: "It started off with a ban on all vehicles. But proportionately we felt there was a way to do it - working with the police - that we could protect the fact that businesses need deliveries and blue badge holders need access."
'Why do it in the summer?'
But some local business owners have questioned why the work is taking place during the busy summer tourist season.
Annette Dolan, Managing Director of Bath Aqua Glass, told BBC Points West: "Why not delay it till January? We've got loans from the government that we've got to pay.
"Think about us when you make these decisions. Think about the small businesses before you go digging up the roads in the main summer season. It's totally illogical."
The council says the work is being staged at different times to minimise disruption to business and that it is communicating regularly with local traders.
