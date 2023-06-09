Glastonbury Abbey revamp project gets £250k grant boost
- Published
An abbey has been awarded around £250,000 to boost funds towards an upgrade project.
Glastonbury Abbey received the £249,990 National Lottery Heritage Fund grant as part of the Glastonbury Town deal.
The revamp includes a refurbished shop, expanded visitor toilets and a landscaped entry and piazza that will also be used for free community events.
Glastonbury Abbey Director and project lead Janet Bell said she is "very excited" for the support.
"With this contribution we are confident the project will offer a visitor welcome and community space at the abbey befitting an attraction of international standing," she said.
The project has also been awarded £934,367 from the government's Towns Fund initiative.
A Glastonbury Town Deal spokesperson said securing this level of match funding is "excellent news" and will ensure its delivery.
"We look forward to seeing the Piazza project get underway this autumn and we are confident it will become a cultural focal point for residents and visitors to the town," they said.
Director of England, London and South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Stuart Cloud said investing in heritage means "investing in the community it belongs to".
"Which is why we are proud to support the Glastonbury Abbey Piazza project as part of the Town Deal," he said.
"This will not only create an accessible space that can be enjoyed by locals and visitors from further afield, but will also play a significant role in boosting the local economy and aiding the wider regeneration of Glastonbury."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk