Permission sought for 'highly social' Bath flats
A property developer wants to build a block of 77 studio apartments in the centre of Bath.
Kosy Living has submitted a planning application for a four storey 'Co-Living' block on Wells Rd.
The development has no spaces for residents' cars and developers said it offered a "highly social lifestyle".
The council will decide whether or not to grant planning permission by 30 August.
If built, the new mixed-use block would replace existing industrial units near the city centre. Both current businesses plan to move into the new building.
The 77 studio flats are aimed at "young aspiring professionals" and are designed for one person to live in.
Most would be 268 sq ft (24 sq m) in size. Each of the studio apartments would have a fold-down bed, moveable sofa, and kitchenette in one room, with a separate bathroom.
The flats would also share three larger kitchen-dining rooms, a gym, rooftop terrace, and ground-floor co-working space, covered under one rental payment.
According to the plans, the scheme is "car free", meaning "residents, employers and visitors would not be able to have cars". Five spaces would be provided for business use, plus a car club space and an accessible space. A total of 85 bicycle parking spaces would be built.
A previous plan for a similar development on the same site was withdrawn in October 2022, after attracting concerns from the local council.
Planning officers described the earlier proposal for a five storey building with 96 studio flats as "an overly dominant and inappropriate addition to this part of the conservation area."
In a statement submitted with the application, Kosy Living said: "This co-living/co-working scheme would be the first of its kind in Bath, providing a much needed and positive addition to the type and availability of rented residential accommodation within the city.
Bath & North East Somerset Council's website says it aims to make a decision on the plans by the end of August.
