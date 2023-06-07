Man to face trial after latex bodysuit incident in Somerset

Bristol Crown CourtGetty Images
Joshua Hunt is set to face trial at Bristol Crown Court in November

A man arrested in connection with an incident in which a man wearing a black latex bodysuit and mask jumped out in front of a woman's car has appeared in court.

Joshua Hunt is charged with two counts of affray, possession of a bladed article and outraging public decency after he was arrested last month.

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier and is set to face a trial on 6 November.

Mr Hunt was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at the court on 23 June for a hearing ahead of the trial which is expected to last about four days.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.