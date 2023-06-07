Man to face trial after latex bodysuit incident in Somerset
A man arrested in connection with an incident in which a man wearing a black latex bodysuit and mask jumped out in front of a woman's car has appeared in court.
Joshua Hunt is charged with two counts of affray, possession of a bladed article and outraging public decency after he was arrested last month.
He appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier and is set to face a trial on 6 November.
Mr Hunt was remanded in custody.
He will next appear at the court on 23 June for a hearing ahead of the trial which is expected to last about four days.
