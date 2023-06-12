Weston Marine Lake: Man jailed for illicit filming attempt

Weston Marine Lake being searched by police
Police were called to investigate at Weston Marine Lake after reports of what Fielding had done

A man has been jailed for two years after trying to film under a woman's clothing at a seaside swimming lake.

John Stephen Fielding, 53, of Trewartha Park, Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court, on 8 June.

Fielding admitted using a camera for illicit recording at Weston Marine Lake.

He pleaded guilty to outraging public decency and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Fielding was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

