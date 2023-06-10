M5 motorists warned of overnight closures for pylon work
Drivers are being advised to plan their journeys as a stretch of the M5 is being closed overnight to allow new pylon cables to be installed.
It will be shut in both directions between junction 19, Clevedon, and junction 21, Portbury, from 22:00 BST to 05:00 BST on 10 and 11 June.
During the closure, scaffolding will be built to allow the wires to be put up.
The works are part of the Hinkley Connection Project, to connect Hinkley Point to the local energy grid.
A diversion will be in place along the A370 from Weston-super-Mare to Bristol for all traffic, and through Tickenham for lighter vehicles.
Bristol City Council's Clean Air Zone charge will not be enforced while the diversions are in place.
Aden Precious, project manager on the Hinkley Connection Project said: "These closures are important to ensure the safety of all road users and our workers as we continue our work to construct this nationally significant low-carbon electricity infrastructure.
"We work closely with National Highways and local authorities to do all we can to minimise disruption and have planned these closures overnight when there is least traffic on the roads."
