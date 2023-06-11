Bath stabbing: Eight teens arrested after boy, 16, killed
- Published
Eight teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.
Emergency services were called to an address on Eastfield Avenue, in Bath, Somerset shortly after 23:00 BST on Saturday.
The six boys and two girls being held are aged between 15 and 17.
Avon and Somerset Police said the eight teenagers were arrested on a bus travelling on Lansdown Lane at 23:30 and remain in police custody.
A 35-year-old woman was also stabbed but has been discharged from hospital, the force added.
Members of the public provided the boy with first aid before paramedics arrived but he died at the scene.
Ch Insp Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts this morning are very much with the family of the boy who has died.
"Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the first call being received and a murder investigation is being carried out."
He added the boy's family had been informed and were "understandably devastated".
A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the boy's death will take place in due course, police said.
There is a large cordon in place on Eastfield Avenue while police carry out the investigation.