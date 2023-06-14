Bath gasworks site: More homes proposed
Another 351 homes have been proposed for Bath's former gasworks.
Bath and North East Somerset Council has submitted a planning application for four apartment blocks on the section of the gasworks which it owns.
The plans include a main seven-storey block surrounding a shared garden with a car park below, and three smaller three-storey buildings.
All blocks would have a mixture of ground-floor maisonettes and commercial units, with apartments above.
The disused Bath gasworks site has been vacant since 1971 and now forms part of the Bath Western Riverside development, a formerly industrial area of the city designated for regeneration.
Another developer, St William, is planning 616 apartments on the rest of the gasworks site.
A design and access statement submitted with the council's application for their 350-home development said: "The centrality of the location allows the promotion of a low car use environment, helping the streets to be prioritised for pedestrians and cycles."
The homes will be low-energy and use "non-fossil fuel based heat sources", with the intention of reducing energy usage and costs for the people who move in.
Affordable housing will mainly be located in the three smaller buildings, but any located in the main block will be accessed by its own separate door and stairwell "to avoid any management complications".
Work has been undertaken on the site to move the remaining gas infrastructure on the old gasworks to the edge of the site.
