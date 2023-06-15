Highbridge McDonald's and Greggs drive-thru to be built

McDonald's French fries.Getty Images
Construction on a McDonald's and Greggs drive-thru is expected to get started later in the year
By Daniel Mumby
Local Democracy Reporting Service

McDonald's and Greggs drive-thrus have been given the green light in a Somerset town.

Loc8 submitted plans in May 2022 to create the units within the Oaktree Park commercial site off the A38.

A decision was delayed due to National Highways' concerns about the capacity of junction 22 of the M5.

Somerset Council has now green-lit the new drive-thru plans, with construction on both units expected to start later in the year.

The site lies north-east of the Bristol Road roundabout.

Both new units will be built near the existing access onto the A38, with each site having its own drive-thru lanes.

McDonald's confirmed its interest in the site in May 2022, stating at the time: "We are pleased to be part of these exciting plans in Highbridge.

"The scheme will deliver a range of local benefits, including a new McDonald's restaurant creating around 120 jobs."

The agreement of the Edithmead roundabout improvement scheme has unlocked other commercial developments in the Highbridge area, including a new warehouse and distribution centre in Pillmore Lane and potentially a further distribution hub east of Pople's Bow.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story