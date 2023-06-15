Highbridge McDonald's and Greggs drive-thru to be built
McDonald's and Greggs drive-thrus have been given the green light in a Somerset town.
Loc8 submitted plans in May 2022 to create the units within the Oaktree Park commercial site off the A38.
A decision was delayed due to National Highways' concerns about the capacity of junction 22 of the M5.
Somerset Council has now green-lit the new drive-thru plans, with construction on both units expected to start later in the year.
The site lies north-east of the Bristol Road roundabout.
Both new units will be built near the existing access onto the A38, with each site having its own drive-thru lanes.
McDonald's confirmed its interest in the site in May 2022, stating at the time: "We are pleased to be part of these exciting plans in Highbridge.
"The scheme will deliver a range of local benefits, including a new McDonald's restaurant creating around 120 jobs."
The agreement of the Edithmead roundabout improvement scheme has unlocked other commercial developments in the Highbridge area, including a new warehouse and distribution centre in Pillmore Lane and potentially a further distribution hub east of Pople's Bow.
