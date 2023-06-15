Bridgwater man jailed after killing 'much-loved family man'
- Published
A man has been jailed after killing a "much-loved family man" from Somerset.
Thomas Webber, 32, of Old Taunton Road, Bridgwater, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
Webber assaulted Simon Edney, 59, from Bridgwater, on 13 June last year, causing him a serious head injury. Mr Edney died six weeks later in hospital.
Mr Edney was described as a "good man, who was a funny, quirky and wonderful father, grandfather and brother".
During the sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday, it was revealed that Webber had been involved in an argument with Mr Edney, during which he was seen to punch him.
Moments later, Webber approached the victim again before hitting him to the floor, causing him to sustain a significant head wound.
An ambulance was called to Old Taunton Road, in Bridgwater, and Mr Edney was taken to hospital where he died on 30 July 2022.
His daughters, Sarah, Amy and Cheryl, said: "It is impossible to put the full impact of the loss of our dad into words.
"He was with us every step of our lives, through all the good and bad. His death will continue to impact all of us for the rest of our lives.
"We will always love and remember our dad. He was a much-loved family man."
Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police's major crime investigation team, said: "While Webber may not have intended to kill his victim, his actions led to Simon's death and, when you choose to be violent, this is always a risk.
"This is an incredibly sad incident in which a much-loved family man was taken too soon."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk