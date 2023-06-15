Mikey Roynon: Two teens charged with murder over Bath party stabbing
Two teenage boys have been charged with murder over the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old in Bath.
Mikey Roynon, from Bristol, died from a single knife wound at a party in Eastfield Avenue on Saturday.
Eleven people were arrested in connection with the killing, but nine have been released without charge.
A 15-year-old from Dorset and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire have now been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
The pair were charged after a magistrate granted officers more time to question them on Wednesday, Avon and Somerset Police said.
The boys are due to appear at Bristol Youth Court later.
Det Insp Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation and in our quest to achieve justice for Mikey."
He added that Mikey's family had been informed and were being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.
Det Insp Newbury said: "The investigation is ongoing and there is still a lot of work for us to do.
"The cordon has now been reduced but officers are likely to remain at the property for the next few days.
"The support of the local community has been invaluable and I'd once again like to thank them for their patience and understanding."
Police believe there were between 50 and 60 witnesses to the stabbing, the majority of them under 18, and they are being offered specialist support.
