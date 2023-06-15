Somerset disabled riding group pony Star is found
A Shetland pony that disappeared more than a week ago has been found safe and well - one field away from where she went missing.
Star was last seen in a field on the Blackdown Hills, in Somerset on 3 June.
Her owner, Anne Allen, who offers horse riding for the disabled, said Star was found on Wednesday.
Ms Allen said she believes the pony was stolen, but returned as people became more aware of her disappearance through a social media campaign.
She said the show and therapy pony is "unsettled" but added she is delighted to have her back.
"I'm going to go down to see her and give her a big hug, and a couple of carrots," she said.
Despite an extensive search, including the use of a drone and a thermal imaging camera, Star was missing for around 11 days.
Ms Allen said the "very special pony", who stands at 32" high, had recently won silver at the Royal Bath and West Show.
Police confirmed on Wednesday officers from Horse Watch - a scheme that aims to reduce equine crime - were investigating.
