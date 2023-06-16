Mikey Roynon: Trial date set for murder accused over Bath stabbing
A provisional trial date has been set for two teenage boys accused of murdering a 16-year-old at a house party.
Mikey Roynon, from Kingswood in Bristol, died from a single stab wound at a property in Eastfield Avenue in the Weston area of Bath on 10 June.
A 15-year-old boy from Dorset and a 16-year-old boy from Wiltshire have been charged with his murder.
Their trial is due to start on 4 December.
The youths, who cannot be named due to their age, were not present for a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday morning.
They are jointly charged with murder, and each faces a separate count of having a bladed article - described as a 10in (26cm) Rambo knife - in a public place.
Judge Peter Blair KC remanded the defendants into youth detention accommodation.
The judge fixed a plea and trial preparation hearing for 11 August and pencilled in a trial, currently expected to last three weeks, before a high court judge on 4 December.
Det Insp Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: "This is a significant development in our investigation and in our quest to achieve justice for Mikey.
"His family have been informed and specialist family liaison officers continue to support them."
He explained the investigation continues and while the cordon has now been reduced, officers are likely to remain at the property for the next few days.
"The support of the local community has been invaluable and I'd once again like to thank them for their patience and understanding," he added.