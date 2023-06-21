Glastonbury Festival: Yellow warning for thunderstorms
Revellers can expect a wet evening at Glastonbury Festival as heavy showers develop through parts of Somerset.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms which covers most of the west of England and continues until 19:00 BST.
It warned there was a 75% risk of rain at the festival on Wednesday.
BBC West meteorologist Ian Fergusson said there was "a potential for thunderstorms and associated lightning risk".
Earlier the festival opened its gates to allow thousands of patiently-waiting campers to descend upon the grounds for the event's 51st year.
Forecasters say the picture for 21-25 June is mixed, with higher temperatures of up to 27C (80.6 F) more likely later in the week.
However, the first few days will be grey, with some rain and highs of 23C.
