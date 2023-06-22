Accused in Somerset 'latex suit' incident faces new charges
- Published
A 31-year-old accused of jumping in front of a woman's car while dressed in a latex suit has had some of the charges against him dropped.
Joshua Hunt, from Claverham, Somerset, had been due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 23 June to enter a plea to a charge of outraging public decency.
But the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that Mr Hunt now faces alternative charges under the Public Order Act.
Mr Hunt will appear at magistrates court on 18 July.
The location of the next hearing has yet to be confirmed.
In a statement, the CPS said: "The charges against Joshua Hunt have been reviewed in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors and proceedings at Bristol Crown Court have been concluded.
"Proceedings have been commenced in relation to two alternative charges contrary to the Public Order Act 1986.
"The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Joshua Hunt are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."