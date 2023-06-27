Bath woman backs Gloria's Law over care home residents' mental health
- Published
A woman who says her mother died after her mental health was severely affected living in a care home during Covid-19 wants a change in the law.
Hazel Leech's mother told her daughter she felt abandoned after having little outside interaction during lockdown.
Barbara Skinner, 96, died after falling in the home before Christmas 2020.
Ms Leech, from Bath, now wants Gloria's Law - to guarantee unrestricted in-person care - legislation that is currently being debated in parliament.
The law would be named after West End actress Ruthie Henshall's mother who died, aged 88, during the pandemic, after spending four months without any stimulation.
At least one essential care supporter - which could be a family member or friend - would be assigned as part of legal requirements in all health and care settings.
A petition calling for the law has attracted more than 275,000 signatures.
Talking about her mother, she told BBC Points West: "her mental health plummeted. It was so very difficult.
"There was nothing I could do. I was totally powerless."
Ms Leech - whose mother was deaf but of sound mind - was eventually allowed in to see her two weeks before she died.
She is now backing a Private Members' Bill introduced by Labour MP Dan Carden that would give a legal right for families to visit loved ones in care settings.
Her calls are being backed by Bath's Lib Dem MP Wear Hobhouse, who said it was "essential" the legislation is introduced to stop more families having "to go through that intense and prolonged trauma".However, it is not without its detractors.
Gez Ossai, manager of Wentworth Court care home in Cheltenham, who survived after being left in a coma when he contracted Covid-19, believes it would be "very difficult" to have the policy and control virus transmission.
"My concern would be one of my residents ending up like I did," he said.
"I'm relatively fit and healthy and I would worry that the residents here - some of which are 30, 40 years older than myself - would really struggle."
However, the National Care Forum - which advises on policy - believes infection control can be managed alongside maintaining personal contact with loved ones.
Its CEO Vic Rayner, said it was "vital for people's lives to be connected with people that they love".
Last week, the Department of Health and Social Care announced the government was considering legislation around visits to people in health and care settings.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk