Somerset zoo uses app to improve welfare of elephants
- Published
An app designed to improve the welfare of elephants under human care is being used for the first time in a zoo.
Keepers at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, in Somerset, are using the app to identify and monitor behaviour changes to improve elephant care.
University of Nottingham researchers developed the app to boost conservation of the endangered species.
"Caring for elephants is an immense privilege, but also a challenge," said Dr Lisa Yon, lead researcher.
"It is therefore essential that we identify what are the most essential factors that can encourage the expression of natural behaviours and positive welfare."
Both African and Asian elephants are endangered in the wild and their zoo cousins are seen by experts as very important to the conservation of the species.
The zoo farm, a wildlife charity, recently opened a plantation for their African elephants, Shaka, Janu and Sutton.
The 5,000 sq/m (54,000 sq/ft) space, which is within one of the elephant enclosures, is the first of its kind in the UK.
Elephant section leader Tom Lindley, said: ''We believe that our elephant enclosure at Noah's Ark Zoo is one of the best facilities for elephants in the world, providing top-notch welfare.
"But we are always keen to learn new ways in which to improve and maintain elephant welfare.
"This app will help preserve these beautiful animals so that they can continue to be enjoyed by future generations."
The app is available free to all elephant facilities across the world, with initial users ranging from the UK to the US and Indonesia to South Africa.
