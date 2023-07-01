Teenager 'felt like a bird' on first solo glider flight
A gliding club's youngest member says he "felt like a bird floating in the air" on his first solo flight.
David, 14, is a member of the Mendip Gliding Club and has had a passion for flying since he was 11-years-old.
His teacher Adam Berresford said David performed a "textbook perfect, wonderful circuit" on his solo flight.
David, from Weston-super-Mare, said it was "quiet and beautiful up there" and he was so relaxed he almost forgot to do his radio call.
The teenager said he had loved planes since he was little, and was inspired by his dad's interest in them.
"When I started at 11, I was very nervous. On my first flight I went to the toilet five times before," he said.
"I love the feeling. You're like a bird floating in the air," he added.
David's father Sebastian said he was "extremely proud".
'Absolutely fantastic'
"The satisfaction to see him growing and his skills growing is great," he said.
Trainer Mr Berresford said David was an "absolutely fantastic" member of the club who got involved in everything.
"It's scarier for me than it is for him.
"As with all potential solo candidates, no matter their age you're looking not just at their skillset, but their decision making and once you're satisfied and you think there's no reason to hold them back, off you go," he said.
David says he wants to join the RAF when he is older and will "definitely keep gliding as a hobby".
