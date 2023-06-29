Glastonbury Festival crew member dies in tent on site
A member of Glastonbury Festival's crew has died after being found unresponsive in his tent in The Park.
Police officers were called to the festival site in Pilton, Somerset, at around 14:20 BST on Tuesday.
The man, in his 40s, was confirmed dead at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
It follows the death of another man, who died after a medical incident on part of the site known as the old railway line on Sunday.
Deaths at the festival - which is attended by more than 200,000 people - are uncommon.
Avon and Somerset Police said reports are being prepared for the coroner in relation to both of the deaths.
