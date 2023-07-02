Bath Rugby's training ground to become a wedding venue
- Published
A rugby club will host weddings and other events at its training ground despite concerns about noise and antisocial behaviour.
The Bath Rugby Club trains in the grounds of Farleigh House, in Farleigh Hungerford, between Bath and Frome.
Somerset Council has now granted it a licence to hold events - but with strict limits on how many can be held.
Residents raised concerns that the licence would "change the character of the hamlet very significantly".
Ian Steuart Fothringham, from Farleigh Hungerford, said: "The noise that would be generated by such large-scale events in such a quiet environment would create significant public nuisance.
"Normally it's so quiet you can hear an owl hooting several fields away.
"Hearing the thud of a bass from a wedding several feet away would cause severe disturbance."
Resident Mike Smith added: "This has caused a huge amount of stress and unrest in the village over the last few week."
Representing the rugby club, Matthew Phipps of TLT Solicitors, said that the "passion of the objectors" was not sufficient grounds to refuse a "legitimate" application.
He said: "It is inconceivable that this premises will not be carefully supervised and monitored.
"We know that we need to be, if you'll forgive the phrase, on our best behaviour.
"We are Bath Rugby Club. We have to conduct ourselves properly - we're not some cowboy nightclub owner."
No fireworks allowed
Following a lengthy deliberation in confidential session, the sub-committee - which makes decisions on major licensing applications in the former Mendip area - announced in writing that the licence had been granted.
Under the new licence, the club will be able to host up to 15 events up to 31 December this year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
This will increase to 50 events for the 2024 calendar year, and again to 80 in 2025 - though no more than 40 of the events held in 2025 can have more than 100 people in attendance.
The club will not be permitted to host any events on Mondays or Tuesday, along with Christmas Day and Boxing Day, and no fireworks will be permitted.
The club has also agreed to meet with local residents publicly at least twice a year to discuss both previous and forthcoming events.
