Weston-super-Mare horse rider urges more patience from drivers
A horse rider is appealing for drivers to be more patient after saying one of her horses was struck by a car.
Jasmine Robinson, from Weston-super-Mare, was riding with her mum between Hewish and Banwell, when the incident occurred in April.
She said: "Instead of stopping, the driver continued to drive forward and ended up colliding with my horse."
Avon and Somerset Police said they were aware of the incident and urged drivers to take care around horses.
Ms Robinson filmed part of the incident and has now decided to release the footage as a plea for drivers to be considerate when passing horses on the road.
'No intention of stopping'
The footage shows a car being driven close to the rear of a horse her mother was riding, called Bentley.
Ms Robinson said: "While we were riding along the straight, a stranger's car approached our horses.
"We were trying to move out of the stranger's way to make room for the passing vehicle, but it became clear that the driver had no intention of stopping.
"The experience was truly frightening and highlights the lack of care some drivers have for horses and riders."
Bentley was not injured in the incident but Ms Robinson urged motorists to give riders space.
She said: "It was disheartening to see such disregard for the safety of riders and their horses.
"I felt it was important to share this to raise awareness about the challenges faced by riders and the need for drivers to be more considerate when encountering horses on the road."
Slow and wide
The Highway Code advises motorists to overtake horse riders at speeds under 10mph (16kmh), and allow up to 6.5ft (2m) of space.
Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement: "Motorists are advised to think 'slow and wide' when they approach a horse and rider on any road.
"They should overtake as though they were overtaking a car - around two metres distance - and should drive no faster than 10mph.
"We ask motorists to be patient and must not use the horn or rev the engine as this could spook a horse and put both the horse and the rider at risk."
