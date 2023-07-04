Somerset housing development puts 'profit before community'
- Published
A campaign group has accused a housing association of "putting profit before community" with plans for new homes showing the loss of a green space.
A children's home and 74 houses could be built on Packsaddle Fields, in Frome, Somerset, if plans are approved.
Those opposed said residents without a car would have to navigate narrow footpaths and steep sloping pavements to access the town centre.
Housing association LiveWest said it wanted to provide affordable housing.
Toby Culff, from People for Packsaddle (PfP), said: "This proposal will do nothing to meet the housing needs of Frome whilst sacrificing a precious and well-used green space.
"We have always maintained that this is not a suitable site for a housing development."
Packsaddle Fields, which lies on Frome's northern edge, has been in public ownership since 1973 and was originally earmarked for a new school.
Somerset County Council announced in March 2022 that it was planning to sell the land off, entering into an agreement with LiveWest.
The housing association is currently consulting on plans for 74 homes and a children's home on the site, with residents having until Tuesday to submit formal objections, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Under the Mendip Local Plan, 30% of all new homes in a development of ten homes or more must be affordable.
However, LiveWest's plans envisage 74 homes being sold at full market value, citing viability concerns - with the possibility of 22 affordable properties being provided if central government grants can be secured.
Just over one third of the site will be retained as green space.
Mr Culff added: "These plans put profit before community, climate and ecology."
LiveWest has committed to delivering nearly 200 new homes in rural areas over the next two years.
Development director Gareth Jones said: "We are committed to strengthening and supporting these communities by creating access to excellent affordable housing across Somerset.
"We remain committed to providing great homes and helping to sustain vibrant rural communities."