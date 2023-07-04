Chard crash: Twin pays tribute to 'gentle and faithful' sister
- Published
An 82-year-old woman who died after a road crash has been described as "gentle and faithful" by her twin sister.
Mary Lambert, from Chard, died in hospital on 11 June, three days after a single-vehicle collision on the A30.
Her sister Elisabeth said she would be "lovingly remembered by all".
She added that the "sensitive care" her sister had received from emergency services and Southmead Hospital had helped "cushion" her loss.
Ms Lambert said her sister graduated from Edinburgh University and went on to become "a teacher, encourager, adviser and counsellor to many young people and students".
She worked with students from Scotland, northern England and Ireland, then later at Cliff College in the Peak District.
"After moving to the south of England, she continued teaching at her church, local schools and evening classes.
"She is still remembered by many of the people she taught, whether at college or churches, with teenagers and young people," said Ms Lambert.
'Sensitive care exemplary'
Mary Lambert was also known for setting-up Safe Place, an organisation offering pregnancy crisis support and counselling.
"The sensitive care we've received from the police, fire and rescue service, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance and the staff at Southmead Hospital has been exemplary," said her sister.
"Situations such as this bring out the best skills and compassion of the people working in these services," she added.
