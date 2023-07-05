Fourth attempt to redevelop abandoned Somerset farm
- Published
An abandoned farmhouse could be turned into houses if developers finally get planning permission after three failed attempts.
Halfway Farm is situated on the B3130 in Stanton Drew, Somerset, and consists of derelict buildings and farmland.
The owners have now applied for a fourth time to rebuild the site, this time to create five homes.
Bath and North East Somerset Council deemed previous plans as "inappropriate developments" within the green belt.
According to Local Democracy Reporting Service, planning permission was first sought from the council in April 2021.
A design and access statement submitted with the application by agent Neil Hiscox argued the farm is "within the greenbelt but is not a green field site".
"The farmhouse is in a serious state of neglect and abandonment since it was last occupied and should only be entered with extreme caution," it said.
"The build style and materials used are very much traditional and in keeping with the area but to bring the house into use would require a complete rebuild from the foundations up in order to meet current building regulations."
Mr Hiscox said the farm buildings have asbestos roofing and are "rapidly deteriorating."
"The site consists of a menagerie of redundant farm buildings in varying states or repair and of course the existing dilapidated farmhouse," he added.
Bath and North East Somerset Council said it aims to make a decision on the latest application by 18 August.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk