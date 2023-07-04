Witness appeal following sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare

A stock image of a police officer wearing a hi-vis jacketGetty Images
A couple checked on the girl after she was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare

Police investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl are asking for two people who spoke to her after the incident to contact them

The girl was inappropriately touched by a man thought to be aged in his late 20s at a bus stop on Wansbrough Road in Weston-super-Mare on 27 June.

The man, who had dark brown hair and wore pink shorts, a blue top and wireless earbuds, rode off on a bike.

A man and woman approached the girl to check on her welfare, said police.

The incident took place between 16:15 and 16:30 BST.

Avon and Somerset Police said CCTV is being reviewed.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.