Somerton and Frome by-election: Voters air their priorities as vote nears
At the half-way point of the campaign to elect a new MP for Somerton and Frome, things are hotting-up on the by-election trail.
BBC Somerset has been speaking to people across the constituency to hear what will be on their mind come polling day on 20 July, when former MP David Warburton's replacement will be confirmed.
At Martock's weekly community social club, Sharon O'Callaghan-Evans has strong thoughts for the candidates.
"There's a lot of poverty in rural areas that affects opportunities for education, housing, and (NHS) services are being rationed so much now they're hoping people die before they get a medical appointment," she said.
Ms O'Callaghan-Evans, who is registered blind, said: "I want to still work, I've worked since I was 14, but there are assumptions about people like myself and there's a lot of talent being wasted and people being denied opportunities.
"Clubs like this are worth investing in because without clubs like this people like me would just fall through the cracks.
"What happened to the humanity in this green and pleasant land? The only green I've got is the mould on my bedrooms walls."
Among others at the club was a woman whose husband is having to move away to earn more money as a lorry driver due to the cost of living, another calling for British Sign Language to be taught in schools and a man who wants more support for community allotments like the one he has helped set up in the village.
Ian Banks recently retired to Martock. What will be in his mind come polling day I asked.
"The complete powerlessness of anyone in authority," he said.
"It's going to take a particularly impressive leader to begin to put their foot down and have the courage of their convictions.
"We have with the NHS, for instance, this aversion to privatising any part of it and yet if you look in France and Germany, who privatise big parts of it, there are no waiting lists.
"We have this ideology that says 'you cannot have profit in the health service' and we live with our queues as a consequence," added Mr Banks.
At Somerton Tennis Club, Daisy Bell and her mum Barbara Foster are regular players.
They are among those who seem angry at the situation with the previous MP who was suspended from the Conservative Party for more than a year over allegations of drug taking and sexual harassment.
Mr Warburton has now admitted to taking cocaine, and stood down in June.
Ms Bell said: "I want someone who will be fair and think about the communities they are serving and not be disingenuous."
On the priorities for the new MP, Ms Foster said: "I think children have suffered hugely in the last few years and older people as well - there's a lot for him or her to get to grips with."
Penny Richardson welcomed the by-election but said she had not heard too much from candidates.
She added: "I'm very glad it's come - it can't come fast enough as far as I'm concerned.
"I think I've seen two posters for the Lib Dems and I've had one flyer through the door for the Conservatives."
Neil Driver was coaching the ladies' training session and wants mental health to be made a priority.
"I think mental health is very important.
"Post-pandemic where a lot of people's mental health was stressed and now with the cost of living crisis, mental health and the NHS is very, very important," he said.
On the southernmost boundary of the constituency, members of Blackmore Vale U3A were gathering in Henstridge Village Hall.
Pamela Slater lives in Wincanton where she said the Liberal Democrats were "flooding us with leaflets and knocking on doors" when in the past she had seen very little activity from the party.
"Things like transport are a big issue. They're encouraging us not to use our cars but cutting public transport.
"Access to doctors is also a big thing. They're building more houses but we don't have the capacity in the surgeries, so it's very difficult," Ms Slater added.
