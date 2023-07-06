Bridgwater man arrested after girl wounded with knife
A man has been arrested after a teenage girl was taken to hospital after being attacked with a knife.
Police said the incident happened shortly after 20:00 BST on Wednesday on the canal path behind Morrisons in Bridgwater, Somerset.
The girl's injury is not life threatening or life changing.
The man was arrested at an address in the town within 20 minutes of the incident, on suspicion of causing GBH wounding with intent.
He was also later arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence following an incident in police custody in which an officer was verbally abused.
Two other men, aged 31 and 37, were also arrested from the same Bridgwater property on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three remain in custody.
Neighbourhood Inspector Michael Griffiths of Avon and Somerset Police said: "We'd like to reassure people we will carry out a thorough investigation into this incident, which we believe to be an isolated one.
"CCTV has already been reviewed and we have identified a number of witnesses who we will be taking statements from in due course.
"The neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area and people are encouraged to approach them if they have any specific concerns."
