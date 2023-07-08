Birnbeck Pier: Inquiry over structure's future due soon
An inquiry to decide on the future of a historic pier which is at risk of collapse will be held next month.
The Grade II-listed Birnbeck Pier, at Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, is privately owned and has been in disrepair for years.
A Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) inquiry over the pier's transfer to North Somerset Council will take place on 8 to 10 August.
The CPO was first served in 2020 but it faced delays after the owner objected.
However, the owner withdrew their case in November, allowing the formal CPO inquiry process to proceed.
It is the only pier in the country to link to an island, and during World War Two it was used as a secret base for weapons testing.
Councillor Mark Canniford, planning boss at North Somerset Council, said: "We've been working towards this point for three years and we're grateful that our case to acquire and restore the pier can finally be heard.
"We have developed proposals to restore the pier and many of the associated buildings, allowing the RNLI to use the site once again and the public to visit," he added.
"This will be transformational to the town and its future."
The pier has been promised £8m by funders of the regeneration project.
