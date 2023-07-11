Murder charge after man dies with stab wounds
- Published
A 60-year-old has been charged with murder after a man died with stab wounds.
Michael Sloane is accused of killing 55-year-old David Christian at an address in Drake Avenue, Bath, on Sunday.
Avon and Somerset Police said a post-mortem had established the man died after receiving stab wounds.
Mr Sloane, of Drake Avenue, was due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Police said formal identification was still to be completed but Mr Christian's family had been informed.
