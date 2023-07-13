Developer accused of breaching planning permission in Henstridge
A campaign group has accused a developer of starting work on new houses before completing a requirement to mitigate traffic.
David Wilson Homes secured planning permission to build 130 homes in Henstridge, Somerset, in May 2022.
Road improvement works must be agreed with planners before construction starts, but Henstridge A357 Road Group says it has already cut ground.
The developer said it is only undertaking preparatory work.
The Henstridge A357 Road Group has obtained photographs from within the site showing Wessex Water employees installing new water mains.
David Wilson Homes said such works are permitted before construction gets under way in 2024, and Somerset Council has said it will work with the developer to resolve outstanding issues.
The A357 runs north to south through Henstridge and is extremely narrow in places with limited pavements.
There are few alternative routes through the village for pedestrians and cyclists, the Henstridge A357 Road Group said.
Two traffic and pedestrian plans submitted by David Wilson Homes have so far been rejected by planners.
A third plan is currently under consideration, but the Henstridge A357 Road Group said there "appears to be no difference" between it and the previous proposal.
Members accused the developer of "trying to circumvent objections" and claim it has started construction work in breach of its planning permission, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A spokesman for the group said: "Connection to the water mains does constitute the start of development, in contravention of the requirement to agree the traffic plan prior to such development."
'No construction has begun'
David Wilson Homes said the work currently being carried out was to ensure sufficient infrastructure was in place for the new homes before a single brick was laid.
A spokesman said: "We would like to clarify that no home construction has begun at Townsend Landings and will not start until planning conditions agreed with Somerset Council are met."
The spokesman added: "As part of the development, we will deliver safety upgrades to the A357.
"In agreement with the council, these improvements will include dropped kerbs and tactile paving at several junctions, and enhanced road and traffic signage."
Somerset Council said it was confident that the outstanding legal agreements between itself and the developer would soon be signed off.
A spokesman said: "The developer and utilities are carrying out permitted preparation works in accordance with planning regulations."
David Wilson Homes stated in May 2022 that it expects the development, known as Townsend Landings, to be completed by 2026.
