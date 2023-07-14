Nottingham stabbings: Funeral held for Barnaby Webber
The funeral of student Barnaby Webber, who was stabbed to death in Nottingham in June, will take place later.
Mr Webber, 19, died in the attacks which claimed the lives of fellow student Grace O'Malley-Kumar, also 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65.
His funeral will be held at Taunton Minster, Saint Mary Magdalene Church, at 11:30 BST.
Magdalene Street, Church Square, Whirlgig Lane and Hammet Street will be closed from 10:00 - 14:00.
The families of Mr Webber and Ms Malley-Kumar are to create a foundation in their name, to ensure they "leave a legacy".
A fundraiser for Barnaby Webber has already surpassed its £5,300 goal, with almost £10,000 being donated.
Mrs Webber said: "Barnaby was killed in a senseless, horrific attack. He leaves behind a family broken by grief and loss but determined not to let him be taken in vain.
"His inclusivity, quiet patience with others, and sheer generosity of his time prove what an extraordinary 'ordinary' person he was.
"In time an official 'Barnaby Webber Foundation' will be created and funds will be used to further all of the qualities listed above and to keep his memory alive whilst reaching out to others."
Mr Webber's family said everyone in Taunton who wishes to pay tribute to their son is welcome.
A private ceremony will take place after the service, where the family ask for only invited guests to attend.
The teenager from Taunton - a first year history student at Nottingham University - was a keen cricketer.
A vigil was held last month at Mr Webber's home cricket club in Somerset.
His father David Webber said everything that everyone had been doing to show support across the UK had been "amazing".
"It gives us strength and I'm sure it gives Grace and Ian's family strength," he said.
Valdo Calocane, 31, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of murder over the killings.
He is due to enter pleas before Nottingham Crown Court on 25 September, and a trial date has been scheduled for 12 January.
