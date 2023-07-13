Yeovilton and Ilchester: Crews battle blaze at commercial property
- Published
Firefighters are battling to bring a blaze at a commercial property near Yeovilton and Ilchester under control.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent seven crews to the scene on Costello Hill.
People living in Yeovilton, Limington and Podimore have been asked to keep doors and windows closed due to potentially toxic fumes.
The fire has been alight since just after 18:00 BST and no-one is thought to be in the building.
