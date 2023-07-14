Weston-super-Mare woman given community order after killing baby
- Published
A woman who admitted killing her baby who she threw off a balcony was given a three-year community order.
Sarah Jane Barron, 34, was charged with murder in October 2022, which she denied.
She later admitted the lesser charge of infanticide at Bristol Crown Court in May.
The boy, who was hours old when he died, was found in a Weston-super-Mare garden on 12 December 2020.
The court was told Barron "caused the death of your child under 12 months by wilful act by throwing them over a balcony at the time you had not fully recovered from the effects of giving birth".
