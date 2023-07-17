Wedmore: Further delays for decision on 30 new homes
- Published
Villagers have been told they must wait longer to find out whether new homes will be built on their doorstep.
After three years of conversations, plans to build 30 homes in Wedmore were set to go before planners this week.
But Somerset Council's planning committee has decided to put a hold on making a decision on the development until officers visit the site.
Some residents have criticised the plan and raised concerns over a lack of amenities for the new homes.
Resident Sean Morris told Local Democracy Reporting Service, the scheme could bring more "stress and saturation" to his village.
"In recent years, Wedmore has supplied around 200 homes. There are been no increase in local education or healthcare," she said.
"Cheddar has three schools, supermarkets, garden centres and an attractive reservoir - it's on a bus route and offers employment opportunities."
Bob Selwood, who led the residents' Wedmore Neighbourhood Plan Group, said he was concerned about a "lack of affordable housing".
"This will destroy the hopes of local people," he said.
Trevor Prideaux, who founded the Turnip Prize awarded annually within the village, said the development plot is a greenfield site and "outside the development boundary".
'Highways department on board'
"This is an important gateway to Wedmore from the east," he said.
The developer C. & P. Developments (Wedmore) Ltd. applied in July 2020 to build 34 homes.
This was reduced to 30 following negotiations with planning officers.
Of the 30 planned properties, 10 would be affordable - with four plots being set aside for self-build projects.
Councillor Alistair Hendry argued there was no good reason in planning law to turn the application down.
"Our highways department is on board," he said.
It is yet to be confirmed when planners will undertake their site visit, but the council has said no decision on the development will be made until then.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk