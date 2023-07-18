Weston-super-Mare Odeon cinema finds buyer
- Published
An iconic art deco cinema that shut its doors in June after 88 years is to be taken over by a new operator.
Odeon had said its Weston-super-Mare building was "no longer viable". to continue trading.
Jim Woods, who lives near the cinema, had been running a campaign to convert the building into a community space.
Though he is disappointed the campaign can not continue, he said: "It is good news, overall. I would love for it to be popular and busy."
"My main concern was that the building wasn't left to deteriorate any further," added Mr Woods.
Councillor Mike Bell, leader of North Somerset Council, previously called for action to ensure the future of the building.
He said he did not know who the buyer was, but had been advised by Odeon that it was another national cinema operator.
He wrote on Facebook: "I am pleased to report that the latest position is that Odeon have accepted an offer for the cinema from another operator and that process is in train.
"My hope and expectation is that the cinema will reopen in the near future under new management."
His announcement was flooded with positive comments, including Veronika ZharoVa, who said: "People were heard at last!!"
Another person added: "That is great news, I am so pleased to hear it."
Mr Woods had planned to create a community arts space, "with an independent cinema, conference space anything that the community need it to be".
He said the plans received a "great response" from local people.
Struggling cinemas
"It's disappointing that I couldn't go any further with what I was planning to do."
But he said: "I wish [the new operator] all the best. It has the potential to bring that part of the town up."
Mr Woods explained a new cinema around the corner from the Odeon was already struggling.
"I'm not sure that in this day and age cinemas are all that successful. How are they going to magic an audience?"
But he added: "I'm glad that somebody has swooped in to do something to it."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk