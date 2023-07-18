Mum of seriously ill baby in Bristol hospital feared losing home
A mum says she feared losing her home due to the financial impact of having a seriously ill baby.
Fifteen-month-old Ewan spent six months being treated for a heart condition at Bristol Children's Hospital.
His mum Jodie, from Dulverton, who has left her job to care for her son, said rising travel, fuel and parking costs during the cost of living crisis had added to her family's worries.
"It added to the stress, without what was going on with Ewan," she added.
It comes as a recent survey by Ronald McDonald House Charities, which has 14 'home away from home' accommodation centres across the UK, found the finances of seven in 10 parents were negatively impacted by having a seriously ill child in hospital.
Jodie and her husband Tom, a farmer on Exmoor, were first notified of problems with their son's heart during a 20 week scan.
"Ewan was a miracle from the get go," she told BBC Radio Somerset.
"We were told it was very unlikely that it would cause any issues and if it was, it wouldn't be until he was toddler age," added Jodie.
But it proved that Ewan's case was "quite rare" and he started experiencing problems at just six-weeks-old, leading to two heart surgeries.
"It was about a six-month stay between the two operations which was obviously quite tough," Jodie said.
Jodie and Tom were given a place in the Ronald McDonald house on St Michael's Hill, Bristol, for four months, which she said "helped her family so much" and "made it more affordable."
"It made a world of difference. It made a really difficult scary time, that little bit easier," she said.
"Having a room at the house made it more affordable for Tom to come and stay on special days, like Christmas, and enabled him to be there for the day of Ewan's surgery," added Jodie.
However, with her husband having to work to pay the bills, along with a 172 mile round-trip travel costs, parking fees and Jodie's food costs mounting, she said it came to a point where they thought they were going to lose their home.
"It was just getting impossible, she said.
"When you've got a sick child in hospital, you're constantly worried about the money situation, while also worrying about your poorly baby. It's really frightening," added Jodie.
Jodie said while her "little heart warrior" Ewan is doing well, the financial impact continues as she has had to give up her job at Norton Manor Camp near Taunton, to care for him full-time.
She said: "I don't have a choice. Tom's wage just about covers the essential bills."
However, she said doesn't know how they would have coped without the help from the charity.
Ella Joseph, chief executive of Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, said: "We know that life costs more if your child is being treated in hospital, particularly when that treatment isn't close to home.
"Whilst we can offer our families free accommodation, that doesn't alleviate all the financial pressures from their family home."
