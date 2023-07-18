Somerset man to face trial over black latex suit charges
- Published
A man is to face trial accused of offences relating to someone wearing a black latex suit in public.
Joshua Hunt, 32, of Claverham, North Somerset, has denied two charges of putting someone in fear of provocation or violence under the Public Order Act.
North Somerset Magistrates' Court heard charges relate to alleged incidents in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas.
Mr Hunt will remain on unconditional bail until the next hearing at Taunton Magistrates' Court on 16 August.
Previous hearings have heard that female motorists driving at night told police they had seen a man in a black costume.
The defendant is accused of "using towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence will be used against him or another by any person".
Mr Hunt spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the hearing on Tuesday.
Wearing a white shirt and brown trousers, he shook his head to deny the two charges, which relate to the 7 and 9 of May.
Robert Yates, prosecuting, told the court: "This is a case that has had quite a complex history and has been up to the crown court and come back."
Eileen Westwood, presiding justice, released Mr Hunt on unconditional bail until the next hearing.
"You pleaded not guilty to these offences and your case is going to be listed for the district judge to hear," she said.
Mr Hunt appeared in court last week where he was made subject of an order placing restrictions on his alleged behaviour.
Under the terms of the interim order, which will expire in January next year, Mr Hunt is banned from wearing a mask or possessing one in a public place, wearing black all-in-one clothing or visiting the areas the offences are alleged to have taken place.