Struggling Bath families to get supermarket vouchers
- Published
Families who have been getting free school meals will continue to be supported until Easter 2024.
Bath & North East Somerset Council (BANES) has secured Government funding meaning people who have been given benefit-related meals will get supermarket vouchers in the holidays.
The first vouchers will be £90 per child, to cover the summer break.
Councillor Paul May, cabinet member for children's services, said they would help "children who are most in need".
"Many families with children in receipt of free school meals struggle with extra food costs in school holidays, so these vouchers will help lessen the financial load," he said.
"Anyone in emergency need can also access other types of local food support via our Welfare Support Team and the Community Wellbeing Hub," added Mr May.
Parents and carers will receive emails offering the supermarket vouchers this week.People who received a voucher during the May half-term will be contacted automatically and do not need to reapply.Once families reply to the email to confirm they want the supermarket vouchers, a second email will be sent containing the links to access the vouchers.Families who are eligible for benefit related free school meals but have not claimed a voucher previously can make a claim through council's free school meals vouchers web portal.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk