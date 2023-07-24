Weston-super-Mare: Collapsed ceiling leaves family in 'slum-like' home
- Published
A mother says her son moved out of the family home after a collapsed ceiling left "rain falling inside" their kitchen.
Simona Filip said she had been trying to get the ceiling, leaks and mould fixed in her Weston-super-Mare flat for months.
The town's mayor said the family were living in "slum-like conditions".
Saxons Estate Agency, which manages the building, has been contacted for comment.
Mrs Filip has lived in Stormont Court with her husband since July 2022.
She said her 19-year-old son, whose bedroom was hit by damp and had drips down the wall, had moved out saying: "'Mum, I can't live like this.'"
'Slum-like conditions
Mrs Filip said rain was coming into the flat right next to the family as they were sat at their table. She first reported leaks to Saxon in November last year.
"When it's raining outside, it's raining in the kitchen," she said.
Weston-super-Mare town mayor, Ciaran Cronnelly, has raised the issue with the North Somerset housing team, who say they are "urgently" following the matter up with the letting agent and landlord.
Meanwhile, the family say severe damp in their bathroom has left them unable to use the main light because it has water in it.
When away from the flat, Mrs Filip says she has had to ask neighbours to come in and empty a bucket collecting water under the hole in their ceiling, which collapsed on April 14.
Mrs Filip said she had been going to the lettings agency, who are responsible for her flat as it it is a managed tenancy, every month trying to get someone to fix it.
She said: "I pay my rent, I don't cause problems ever in the flat.
"Why are you like that with me? Because I come from Romania?"
"We can't sit in the kitchen, we can't use the lights. I have been trying every month to get the flat fixed but nothing has been done," she said.
She said the letting agent would also not release her landlord's contact details.
Mrs Filip's neighbour, Dave Hawkes, managed to get hold of Mr Cronnelly to ask for help.
Mr Hawkes said: "I couldn't believe it. That's when I started ringing round my friends to get the mayor's number.
"I just think it's wrong and I feel sorry for them."
'Couldn't believe it'
Mr Cronnelly went to see the flat and assess the damage.
He said: "As I walked in I could see water dripping through the roof into their flat.
"There was mould in the bathroom, as well as their child's bedroom.
"The tenants showed me videos of the day the ceiling collapsed - it was difficult and depressing to watch."
The BBC and the Local Democracy Reporting Service have approached Saxons Weston-super-Mare for a response, but are yet to receive a reply.
The landlord listed on the tenancy agreement is a company registered to a luxury office block and private club in Kensington, London.
Mr Cronnelly said: "The couple have raised concerns on numerous occasions, but from what I can see nothing has been done."
"The response from the agents and landlords has been absolutely awful.
"They've been incredibly slow to respond, there's no accountability and a complete lack of acceptance," he added.
Mrs Filip said people from Saxons came around on 17 June to clear debris and work on the roof, but as of 18 July she was still waiting for the damp and damage on the inside of the flat to be repaired.
In a statement, North Somerset Council said: "We can confirm this has been reported to us and we're urgently following up with the tenants and letting agent.
"We have powers under the Housing Act to take action where the seriousness of an identified housing defect warrants enforcement against the landlord and/or agent.
"We encourage tenants and residents to report concerns about rogue landlords to us through our website. Reports can be made anonymously."
