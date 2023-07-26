Should 'living health wills' be discussed earlier?
"She got frailer and frailer and frailer and it took about six months for her in that state to die."
Sally Roberts watched her mum Joan slowly deteriorate over many months - a situation that was prompted her to compile a living will. But should others do the same?
"I realised how very powerless you become the frailer you get, you lose your autonomy," 73-year-old Sally, from Wellington, Somerset, said.
"You are not an individual under those circumstances and I realised I wanted to get as much control as possible for my own dying."
That's why she made a living will - a legal document spelling out the circumstances in which patients don't want aggressive medical treatment - such as antibiotics for lung infections.
Her living well said that if she "cannot think clearly and rationally" or "do simple things", "hold rational conversations" that she would no longer want treatment.
She has called on the NHS to consider asking people about a living will as part of their regular health checks.
A Living Will is a document describing the circumstances in which patients would not like aggressive medical treatment.
What is a living will?
- The NHS defines it as an "advance decision" to refuse specific types of treatment
- They say it is used when you are "unable to make or communicate those decisions yourself"
- The NHS adds all the treatments you might refuse "must all be named in the advance decision"
- An advance notice is legally binding if it complies with the Mental Capacity Act, is valid and applies to the situation
Source: NHS website
At the moment the NHS only tends to raise the subject with patients at the end of their life.
Sally made her living will through the charity Compassion in Dying and has called on others to think about their mortality.
Many people don't think about compiling a living will.
A recent survey by the insurer Canadian Life has shows that about 59% of people have not put together a will. There is no data on living wills or advanced health directives.
At an exercise session in Tewkesbury, I asked a group of 17 people aged over 65 if they had completed a living will. None of them had.
Professor Jonathan Ives, from the University of Bristol, told the BBC the NHS is "beginning to have conversations with patients about living wills, but it is very patchy".
So could now be a good time to make death a routine conversation at health checks?
Prof Ives said: "You receive certain notifications for screenings as you reach a certain age. It [a living will discussion] wouldn't be abnormal to do that."
He added that it is a "challenging question" but that there is "definitely an argument for encouraging those conversations".
But Baroness Finlay of Llandaff said that to impose such a conversation on a person when they are not ready to think about difficult decisions is cruel and can even be coercive.
Ilora Gillian Finlay, who is a member of the House of Lords, added: "Conversations don't happen because the (NHS) staff are so pressurised - the answer is to have staff better supported, not forcing documentation that is a tick box to be piled on as yet another job to do."
So while, for some, the very thought of prompting patients to do a living will is controversial, for others society cannot afford for people in their twilight years to remain in the dark how they can chose to live before they die.
