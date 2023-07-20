Impact of Covid-19 on vulnerable to be studied at Bath University
The impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of those who are clinically vulnerable and still shielding is to be studied.
Researchers have launched a national survey to collect information on the lived experiences of the 1.2 million families who are still shielding.
The University of Bath project will investigate the pandemic's effect on mental health and political engagement.
The objective is to provide data which will develop policy interventions.
Project lead Dr Jo Daniels and her team conducted research over the course of the pandemic, which showed those who were shielding experienced significantly higher levels of psychological distress in comparison to the general population.
The work builds on Dr Luca Bernardi's 2020 longitudinal study investigating how Covid-19 stressors are associated with mental distress and political engagement in the UK.
Dr Daniels said: "It is important to remember that there are 500,000 people who feel forgotten and left behind as they continue to shield in their homes.
"By doing this work we can begin to think about how best to support those who have been amongst the most affected by the pandemic and are continuing to live in very restricted ways."
Researchers hope the data will improve the provision received by immunocompromised people.
The results will be published at a meeting in Parliament in November.
