Mum's Glastonbury Festival children's book to get TV airing
A mum and illustrator who crowdfunded her first children's book about the Glastonbury Festival will have a recorded reading of it aired on CBeebies.
Katherine O'Shea was inspired to write her book about a child's festival experience after taking her toddler Molly to the festival in 2022.
A special reading, made at this year's festival, will air on Saturday.
Mrs O'Shea said she had a "special" moment when inspiration struck.
Mrs O'Shea, who is from Catcott in Somerset, ran a crowdfunding campaign which raised over £4,000 to help fund the creation of the book, which she wrote and illustrated after being made redundant.
'A magical time'
She said: "The idea for this story came out of my own experience of attending last year's Glastonbury festival as a parent for the very first time, with my little girl Molly.
"My husband and I had never gone to an event like that with a toddler in tow and were both rather nervous, given the fact she had been born during the Covid lockdown and was unused to such a large event.
"Of course, music festivals are wonderful places for children and despite the ups, downs and general messes, we all had a magical time.
"I had a special moment on the hill looking down at the lights when the idea came to me in an instant - to create a children's book that encapsulated what we had just experienced in a fun and colourful story for parents to share with their children."
CBeebies recorded a special reading of the book at the Kidz Field, which will be played on CBeebies at 9:40 BST on 22 July as well as being on the Iplayer.
