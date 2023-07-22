Mum's Glastonbury Festival children's book to get TV airing

A young blonde haired woman with a young toddler in a baby carrier on her backKatherine O'Shea
Katherine and her daughter Molly went to this year's Glastonbury Festival

A mum and illustrator who crowdfunded her first children's book about the Glastonbury Festival will have a recorded reading of it aired on CBeebies.

Katherine O'Shea was inspired to write her book about a child's festival experience after taking her toddler Molly to the festival in 2022.

A special reading, made at this year's festival, will air on Saturday.

Mrs O'Shea said she had a "special" moment when inspiration struck.

Mrs O'Shea, who is from Catcott in Somerset, ran a crowdfunding campaign which raised over £4,000 to help fund the creation of the book, which she wrote and illustrated after being made redundant.

'A magical time'

She said: "The idea for this story came out of my own experience of attending last year's Glastonbury festival as a parent for the very first time, with my little girl Molly.

"My husband and I had never gone to an event like that with a toddler in tow and were both rather nervous, given the fact she had been born during the Covid lockdown and was unused to such a large event.

"Of course, music festivals are wonderful places for children and despite the ups, downs and general messes, we all had a magical time.

"I had a special moment on the hill looking down at the lights when the idea came to me in an instant - to create a children's book that encapsulated what we had just experienced in a fun and colourful story for parents to share with their children."

CBeebies recorded a special reading of the book at the Kidz Field, which will be played on CBeebies at 9:40 BST on 22 July as well as being on the Iplayer.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.