Plane crashes at at Henstridge Airfield in Somerset
The emergency services were called out after a small plane crashed at an airfield.
The incident happened at Henstridge Airfield near Templecombe, Somerset, at around 14:25 BST on Thursday.
The pilot, who was the only person on board, was checked over by paramedics and found to be uninjured, police said.
Four fire engines attended the crash scene and used a thermal imaging equipment to check for hotspots on the aircraft.
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been notified, Avon and Somerset Police said.
