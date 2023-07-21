Taunton shop sold illegal vapes to children from hidden hatch
A shop selling illegal vapes and drugs paraphernalia to children using a hidden hatch has been closed.
Police and Trading Standards found thousands of packets of illegal cigarettes, more than 300 pouches of illegal tobacco and a number of non-compliant vapes at the shop in Taunton.
A closure order against the European Shop in North Street was granted for three months by magistrates on Tuesday.
Police said it was a "shocking" attempt to sell illegal goods to children.
Following an investigation, police and the Heart of the South West Trading Standards attended the European Shop and carried out a search of the property.
One employee was found working in a small fabricated building above the shop, which had a hatch kept in place by a magnet.
Through the hatch, items could be delivered directly into the store.
Inside the building were 2,433 packets of illegal cigarette and 323 pouches of illegal tobacco, worth an estimated £15,300.
A quantity of non-compliant vapes were also seized.
Taunton Magistrates' court granted the closure order for three months after being informed of what the investigation had found, including:
- Counterfeit and illegal vapes and tobacco were being sold with no health warnings, as required by UK law. A total of £28,000 worth were seized from the premises overall.
- Vapes and drug paraphernalia were being sold to children.
- Anti-social behaviour was a problem in the local area caused by people who had bought goods from the premises.
- More than £1,500 worth of damage was caused to an unmarked police car during the most recent raid.
Anti-social behaviour co-ordinator at Avon and Somerset Police, Cerwyn Pritchard, said: "This was a shocking and blatant attempt to sell counterfeit and illegal cigarettes, tobacco and vaping products to the public, including children.
"The illicit activities at this store were having a significant impact on the local community with reports of anti-social behaviour and intimidation."
